Shoaling conditions prompt mariners alert in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is urging mariners to exhibit extreme caution due to serious shoaling conditions at Rudee Inlet.

According to officials, a survey conducted on Jan. 4 showed that shoaling across the channel from the east ends of the jetties extend approximately 250 eastward. Conditions reported are at least depth at 6.1 feet MLLW.

Shoaling has also been reported in the inner channel from the east ends of the jetties that extend 150 feet westward with least depths reported at 6.4 feet MLLW.

Near the inlet, mariners should navigate at low speed and seek assistance if they are unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.

