UPDATE: Kaleb Starkey found not guilty after one-day trial

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, after a one-day trial, Kaleb Starkey was found not guilty by a jury of his peers.

Starkey received the ‘not guilty’ verdict for all three of the charges he was facing. The charges included; attempt to commit a felony, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and wanton endangerment.

In January 2020, Starkey was originally arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that damaged property on Thorn Street in Princeton.

Cochran did not say how long jury deliberations took. Starkey was also indicted on one charge of possession with intent to deliver oxycodone. This trial will happen sometime between February and April.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Kaleb Starkey appeared in court Tuesday, January 11, 2022, for his case’s jury selection in Mercer County.

Back in 2020, Starkey was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempt to commit a felony, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and wanton endangerment.

In January 2020, Starkey was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that damaged property on Thorn Street in Princeton. Tuesday’s jury selection was completed and the 12 jurors seated for the upcoming trial. Stay with 59 News for the latest updates on this case

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.