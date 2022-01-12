ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: Investigation into fatal fire in Kingston Township

By Andy Mehalshick
 1 day ago

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County man killed in a fire in April of 2021, says they want answers and justice for their loved one.

James Carl Goodwin, an 84-year-old man, was killed when flames ripped through his home on Harris Hill Road in Kingston Township, on the morning of April 30th.

Police and the District Attorney say the investigation is active and moving forward.

Goodwin’s family says they want to know what happened and believe he was the victim of a crime.

I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick is looking into the case and will report more live at 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

