Agriculture

Homegrown: Lay’s announce chips produced from potatoes made with Lambeau Field soil

By Devin Willems
UPMATTERS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From the frozen tundra to a bag of potato chips? Lay’s announced a limited-edition product that is made with potatoes grown in fields mixed with soil from Lambeau Field. Lay’s announced that they made...

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

Find Out Why You Should Be On Lookout For Lay’s Potato Chip Bags With Eagles Logo On Them

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new potato chip that will hold a special place in the hearts of Eagles fans. Lay’s is introducing its new “Golden Grounds.” These special chips are made from potatoes grown in the dirt from NFL stadiums. Each team, including the Eagles, contributed a little bit of dirt to help grow the spuds. Whichever team is on the bags is the team that contributed the dirt. Finding the chips won’t be easy as only 200 bags were contributed for each team. If you are lucky enough to find a bag be sure to tag CBS Philly in your social media posts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kshb.com

New Lay’s Layers Are Even Crunchier Than Potato Chips

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Apologies in advance for any New Year’s resolutions that are broken by this info,...
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

Lay's New Crispy Layered Potato Bites Are Redefining Chips in the Best Way

When people say "potato chip," the first brand that comes to my mind is Lay's, obviously. Lay's chips are a classic (shoutout to BBQ Lay's — I love you) for cookouts, hangouts, or your everyday side to a sandwich. If you pick up Lay's potato chips from your local grocery store, you know they're going to be good; even their more outlandish flavors — like grilled cheese and tomato soup and crispy taco — have struck well with my tastebuds. This is why it's no surprise Lay's new twist on potato chips, called "Layers," has caught my attention. Described by Lay's as "bite-sized, flavorful, and unlike anything Lay's has unveiled before," I'm intrigued to see what these snacks are all about. Fortunately, we'll all be able to find out soon: Lay's new Layers bites will be available nationwide come mid-January 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
Jerry Rice
WBAY Green Bay

United Way blanket drive Saturday at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United Way is collecting blankets for people in need during the Brown County Blanket Blitz. The drive is Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can drop off new or gently used...
GREEN BAY, WI
Smithonian

How the Potato Chip Took Over America

When Covid-19 forced people to stay home, many of us found solace in a snack: potato chips. The crispy treats enjoyed around a $350 million increase in sales from 2019 to 2020. When the chips are down, it seems, Americans gobble them up. Any search for the origins of this...
FOOD & DRINKS
hot969boston.com

Potato Chips Made From Gillette Stadium Soil?! (VIDEO)

Lay’s took home soil from NFL teams, including the Patriots, and grew potatoes to create these limited edition “Golden Grounds” chips. Of course, you can’t just buy a bag of these chips, you have to win them. You can see Pat the Patriot shoveling soil into a bag in this video in Lay’s tweet that was transported and mixed into the soil at a special potato field.
NFL
#Lambeau Field#Nfl Stadiums#Potato Chips#Food Drink#Wfrv#Sweepstakes#Frito Lay North America#Nfl Hall
TrendHunter.com

Football-Themed Potato Chips

In anticipation of the Super Bowl LVI, Lay's Golden Grounds are being introduced for football fans. Lay's Golden Grounds chips represent the legacy of 29 beloved NFL teams across the country and they share the same familiar taste as ever, with a twist. To create these special potato chips, Lay's pulled soil directly from NFL stadiums and fields across the country and mixed the soil into separate parts of the potato field to make chips "infused with the grounds and the glory of each NFL team."
NFL
WNCY

Chip Worthy Dirt From Lambeau

Here is something snack worthy for any Packer fan!. Apparently Lay’s has secretly been growing potatoes in dirt taken from NFL stadiums. Lambeau Field included!. They’re called Lay’s “Golden Grounds” chips, and the tagline is, “Grown in Glory.” Now you can’t find them in stores or buy these online. To win a bag, go to Lays.com/GoldenGrounds and click on your favorite team’s bag.
NFL
iheart.com

Lay's Giving Away Limited-Edition Chips Made With Soil From NFL Stadiums

NFL fans now have a chance to win limited-edition chips made from the soil of their favorite team's home stadium. Frito-Lay announced a contest in which winning participants will receive its 'Golden Grounds' potato chips, which are made from soil pulled directly from NFL stadiums and fields nationwide before mixing the soil into separate parts of a potato field.
NFL
Mashed

Why Lay's New Chips Are A Total Game-Changer

If you procrastinated before your football watch party and forgot you were supposed to bring a snack, a bag of chips is always a welcome addition. To remind people that chips are a tasty and convenient (if not also loved) option to have at tailgates or watch parties, Lay's has done a few memorable marketing campaigns over the years. According to Ledger Insights, they launched the "Smile with Lays" campaign in 2018, which featured smiling faces on every bag and a donation with every purchase to Operation Smile, an international children's medical charity.
NFL
Food & Wine

Lay's Grew Potatoes with Dirt from 29 NFL Stadiums and Turned Them into Chips

While you bombard your taste buds with the heavenly delights of oil and salt, it can be easy to forget that potato chips begin life as an actual vegetable, reared from earthen soil. As one of the world's top processors of potatoes, Lay's certainly hasn't forgotten the connection between spud and snack — but how can they hammer it home with consumers? Oddly enough, they've found the answer with football.
NFL
wccbcharlotte.com

Lay’s Is Celebrating Panthers Fans With NFL-Inspired Chips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lay’s is bringing a piece of the Bank of America field straight to Panthers fans with a first-of-its-kind lineup of NFL-inspired chips named Lay’s Golden Grounds. Bringing people closer than ever to their favorite NFL teams, Lay’s pulled some soil directly from NFL stadiums...
NFL
WIVB

Lays grows potatoes with NFL field grounds; here’s how to win a Bills bag of chips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever wanted a chance to taste a victory at Highmark Stadium, the potato chip company Lays is giving you that chance. Lays grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds. The chip brand now has limited edition team-themed bags with chips that were made from those fields, now known as Lays Golden Grounds.
BUFFALO, NY

