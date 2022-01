KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says lows will drop into the 30s tonight with highs on Friday near 60. then much colder with snow on Saturday. The snow will be very light and little to no accumulation is expected with the exception of far Eastern Oklahoma where a couple of inches is possible in isolated spots. Wind chills will start in the single digits Saturday morning and only rise into the teens and low 20s by afternoon with winds gusting over 40 mph occassionally from the north.

