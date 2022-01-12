SoupFest in Amsterdam Saturday, Jan. 15

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Amsterdam’s Fourth Annual SoupFest will be taking place Saturday, Jan. 15 from 12-5 p.m. Twelve businesses will be participating in the SoupFest.

For $1 people will be able to get a 3oz. sample at each location and vote for their favorite online. A soup guide will be available online and can be picked up at participating locations. Twenty soups will be available for tasting.

There will also be food and drink specials, giveaways, contests, live music, and more throughout the day. For additional information visit the event’s Facebook page .

Participating Locations

Lorenzo’s Southside

DomAdi’s Deli

Russo’s Bar & Grill

Shorty’s Southside Tavern

Sharpshooters Billiards & Sports Pub

G’s Famous Lemmon Cookies

Europa Cafe

Tuman’s Restaurant

Joe’s Family Restaurant

Five Corners Deil

Mundos Café

Miss Blue’s Pet Boutique & Puppy Scoops Ice Cream

