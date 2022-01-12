ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

SoupFest in Amsterdam Saturday, Jan. 15

By Sarah Darmanjian
 1 day ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Amsterdam’s Fourth Annual SoupFest will be taking place Saturday, Jan. 15 from 12-5 p.m. Twelve businesses will be participating in the SoupFest.

For $1 people will be able to get a 3oz. sample at each location and vote for their favorite online. A soup guide will be available online and can be picked up at participating locations. Twenty soups will be available for tasting.

There will also be food and drink specials, giveaways, contests, live music, and more throughout the day. For additional information visit the event’s Facebook page .

Participating Locations

  • Lorenzo’s Southside
  • DomAdi’s Deli
  • Russo’s Bar & Grill
  • Shorty’s Southside Tavern
  • Sharpshooters Billiards & Sports Pub
  • G’s Famous Lemmon Cookies
  • Europa Cafe
  • Tuman’s Restaurant
  • Joe’s Family Restaurant
  • Five Corners Deil
  • Mundos Café
  • Miss Blue’s Pet Boutique & Puppy Scoops Ice Cream
