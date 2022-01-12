LIST: What Services Will Be Closed In Baltimore On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Americans honor the life and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., many local services will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Here is a list of Baltimore services that will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2022.

Baltimore City Government Offices

State offices, municipal offices, state courts, federal offices and federal courts will all be closed on MLK Jr. Day.

Scheduled trash pickups on Monday will be delayed.

Baltimore City Public Schools

Students will not be required to go to school on MLK Jr. Day.

Enoch Pratt Free Library

All Pratt Library locations will be closed on MLK Jr. Day.

Post Offices

With the exception of a few select locations, the majority of post offices will be closed on MLK Jr. Day.

Residents will not be receiving mail. However, UPS will be open for those who need something delivered, and FedEx will operate with reduced services.

Banks

The majority of U.S. banks will be closed on MLK Jr. Day because they follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System.

Residents will be able to access ATMs to make withdrawals.

Motor Vehicle Administration

Most MVA offices will be closed as they are considered government buildings.

Some Small Businesses

It is not expected that private businesses and stores should close on MLK Jr. Day. However, certain places may close anyway.

Be sure to call ahead to check if your favorite restaurant or corner store will be open.