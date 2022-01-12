ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

LIST: What Services Will Be Closed In Baltimore On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6yQG_0djpyWxG00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Americans honor the life and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., many local services will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Here is a list of Baltimore services that will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2022.

Baltimore City Government Offices

State offices, municipal offices, state courts, federal offices and federal courts will all be closed on MLK Jr. Day.

Scheduled trash pickups on Monday will be delayed.

Baltimore City Public Schools

Students will not be required to go to school on MLK Jr. Day.

Enoch Pratt Free Library

All Pratt Library locations will be closed on MLK Jr. Day.

Post Offices

With the exception of a few select locations, the majority of post offices will be closed on MLK Jr. Day.

Residents will not be receiving mail. However, UPS will be open for those who need something delivered, and FedEx will operate with reduced services.

Banks

The majority of U.S. banks will be closed on MLK Jr. Day because they follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System.

Residents will be able to access ATMs to make withdrawals.

Motor Vehicle Administration

Most MVA offices will be closed as they are considered government buildings.

Some Small Businesses

It is not expected that private businesses and stores should close on MLK Jr. Day. However, certain places may close anyway.

Be sure to call ahead to check if your favorite restaurant or corner store will be open.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Enoch Pratt Free Library Giving Out COVID-19 Test Kits On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library is once again teaming up with the Baltimore City Health Department to distribute rapid COVID-19 home test kits. The test kits will be given out at all of the library’s 22 branches every Saturday for the rest of the month. The distribution events are set for 10 a.m. until noon on Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, or while supplies last. Each library branch will have approximately 600 test kits available every Saturday that will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of one test kit per person. Besides library locations, a mobile unit will distribute test kits on the same dates in parts of the city where the library isn’t easily accessible to residents. Test kits have been hard to find in Maryland and across the country. Last month, tests ran out within minutes of a similar distribution event hosted by the library. To learn more about this program, visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Struggle With Staffing Shortages

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For months, Americans have had to grapple with staffing shortages. These shortages have intensified due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is four to five times more transmissible than the Delta variant. Staffing shortages have impacted many school systems. On Monday, Baltimore city was forced to move 60 schools—more than a third of the schools in the district—to virtual learning because of a high number of COVID-19 infections. Even before Monday’s decision to move some schools to virtual learning, school administration officials had asked staff members in their headquarters building to volunteer to assist in schools....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

National Park Service Awards Grant To Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received another $500,000 in grant money from the National Park Service to rehabilitate and restore the University’s Memorial Chapel roof and exterior walls. “We’re very excited to receive this grant from the National Park Service to preserve the University Memorial Chapel and conduct much-needed repairs,” said Kim McCalla, associate vice president for Facilities, Design and Construction Management at Morgan. “Their investment in this institution does not go unnoticed, and we cannot thank them enough for their support thus far. We look forward to working alongside them in this and future endeavors.” The funding comes from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DPW Will Shift To Bi-Weekly Recycling Collection Starting Jan. 18

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following weeks of service disruptions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff, the Department of Public Works will begin a bi-weekly recycling schedule starting Jan. 18, the agency said Wednesday. In that first week, from Jan. 18-21, neighborhoods north of North Avenue will get their recycling collected on their normal day, meaning if your recycling is typically picked up on Thursday, crews will still come by on your house’s scheduled day. Neighborhoods on the A schedule won’t have their recycling collected again until the week of Feb. 1-4. Residents living south of North Avenue will have their recycling...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Schools’ CEO Apologizes For Abrupt Change, Remains Committed To In-Person Instruction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A third of Baltimore City schools remain virtual after an abrupt move by the school system Sunday night based on staffing and case numbers. The schools’ CEO, Dr. Sonja Santelises, apologized at the school board meeting Tuesday: “I understand the inability to send out notices sooner also had a negative impact on the schools, school leaders and school staff in nearly a third of our schools. For this or any inconvenience or concern that resulted, I am truly sorry,” she said. “These are very challenging times. In our determination to make the best decision we can for students,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Educators Union Invites Gubernatorial Candidates To Forum

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland State Education Association will be hosting a virtual education forum for gubernatorial candidates on Jan. 26. The statewide educators’ union has invited all candidates for governor who have said they plan to pursue the association’s endorsement for the 2022 election to attend the forum, according to a news release. Reporters will be able to question forum participants via a live Zoom meeting, which will be streamed and recorded on the union’s Facebook page. The forum will start at 8 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The union will likely make public its final endorsement vote, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

60 Baltimore City Public Schools Go Virtual As Teachers’ Union Blasts Administration; County Schools Virtual Until Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than one-third of Baltimore City’s public schools closed to in-person instruction Monday, a last-minute decision made because of the high number of positive Covid-19 cases. In all, 60 of the city’s 155 schools went virtual. You can see a list of the schools and any updates here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/alerts-updates “I’m super worried. It put me into a dark place. I’m scared. I am afraid,” mother Khayah Benjamin told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She has several students in the system including a second grader whose pod tested positive at George Washington Elementary. That school remains open. “They’ve got to test everybody,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy