Florida State

Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEYFR_0djpyTJ500

Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando's theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday.

A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn't affect guests.

Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing. The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week, Universal officials said in a statement. They said the company initially will provide free, onsite testing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” the statement said. “We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes."

Last fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The federal law trumps Florida's.

Comments / 36

traln 1776
10h ago

federal law trumps state law...lol..where in the constitution does it say the federal government can mandate vaccines?..powers not reserved to the federal government in the constitution fall under state jurisdiction...sorry, but whoever wrote this article is wrong

Reply(1)
22
Guest
6h ago

the federal government has no business telling us what to do when it comes to being sick they been wrong so far the vaccines have not worked the CDC does not cure diseases nor do they treat them they control them and as far as prevention they prevent people from being healthy aren't you people watching the vaccines cannot work you go to college and learn a virus getting to your body by a host what host if you ask your professor what host he has no answer there for it's a theory a ridiculous Theory they have no idea what covid is covid is a bacteria hiding behind your hydrogen peroxide and your immune system can't find it so you kill the hydrogen peroxide with catalase and then kill the bacteria with probiotics viruses are feces of bad bacteria people come on governments do not belong involve they know nothing

Reply
8
Marcus Johnson
4h ago

😠😡🤬This makes NO sense at all vaccinated people will be the ones spreading it while the unvaxxed will know when they contaminated with or without symptoms this is prejudice and segregated and against the law people stick together don't fall for this‼️🙏🏾💪🏾👊🏽😈

Reply
7
