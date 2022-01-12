ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about complicated relationship with Britney

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out candidly about her complex relationship with her sister Britney.

The singer and former Nickelodeon star is releasing a new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," due out Jan. 18 and sat down with ABC News exclusively to discuss her life.

She also shared her thoughts on her sister's conservatorship and the pressures she faced having a child at age 17.

"I adored her. I just really, she felt like everything to me," she said of her sister, who is 10 years older.

But over the years, she said, she witnessed Britney's behavior change, becoming "erratic" and even "paranoid."

Britney was placed into a conservatorship in 2008, which was dissolved last year after a heated court battle.

"I was happy. I was," Jamie Lynn said about the dissolution of the conservatorship. "When it was put into place I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."

Jamie Lynn is now 30 and has two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.

There has been publicly documented strife between the sisters. Last year, Britney posted on social media that she was "hurt ... deeply" by her sister's tribute performance at at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards, when Jamie Lynn performed a medley of remixed versions of Britney's hit songs.

The negative feedback perplexed Jamie Lynn, who says the performance was meant to honor her sister.

"Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me about that, and I actually have spoke to her about that," Jamie Lynn said. "I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she's done. I have cleared up with the fact that I don't think she's personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don't know why that bothers her."

Even with the conflicts over the years, Jamie Lynn says she has nothing but love for her big sister.

"That love is still there. 100 percent. I love my sister," she said. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
OK! Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses 'Atrocious' & 'Unacceptable' Hate Comments After Britney Spears Unfollows Her On Social Media

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving an update on the horrific comments she received about her young daughters. Just one day after it was revealed her famous sister, Britney Spears, unfollowed her on Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared the very pointed message she received from a troll online who called her "white trash," and insisted they hope her daughters get "raped." The 30-year-old has two girls: Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn’s Husband Claims He Didn’t Know She Was Britney’s Sister at First—Where He Stands in Their Feud

Since her feud with her sister, fans have wanted to know more about Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband and where he stands in her fight with Britney. Jamie Lynn is Britney’s younger sister. She was born on April 4, 1991, and was the third and youngest child of parents Jamie and Lynne Spears. (They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryan, in April 19, 1977. Their second child, Britney, was born on December 2, 1981.) From 2005 to 2008, Jamie Lynn starred as the lead of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, in which she played Zoey Brooks. When she was 16 years old,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sister#Abc News
95.5 FM WIFC

Britney Spears unfollows sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

Britney Spears‘ relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, seems to have hit a sour note. Britney has unfollowed her sister on Instagram, according to ELLE magazine, although it’s not clear exactly when she stopped following her younger sibling. The “Toxic” singer has not publicly addressed the latest...
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Quickies: Britney Spears & Adele!

BRITNEY SPEARS UNFOLLOWS JAMIE LYNN: Britney Spears has unfollowed her estranged sister on Instagram. E! News confirmed that as of Sunday, January 2nd, Jamie Lynn Spears still follows her big sister despite the “Toxic” singer’s decision to cut social media ties. Last year, Britney claimed that several of her family members, including Jamie Lynn, took advantage of her during the time she was placed under a 13-year conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears Has 'No Plans' To Reconcile With Her Family After Unfollowing Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram, She Is 'Ecstatic To Start This New Chapter,' Source Spills

Insiders have opened up about why Britney Spears seemingly unfollowed her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. OK! reported Britney unfollowed her sister earlier this month, only days after she shared a video on Instagram of birds flying out of cages. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year," Britney captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamie Lynn Spears tearfully discusses sister Britney in new Good Morning America interview

Jamie Lynn Spears has been shown tearfully discussing her sister Britney Spears in a preview for an upcoming TV interview on Good Morning America.In the clip, the former child star is questioned about her strained relationship with the singer, whose conservatorship came to an end after 13 years in November.The interview coincides with the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said.Good Morning America shared a clip of the interview ahead of it airing on the network on Wednesday (12 January). “I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn is heard saying, before presenter Juju Chang asks: “But things...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears Slams ‘Hate’ and ‘Negativity’ Thrown at Her Daughters: ‘This Shouldn’t Be Tolerated’

Protecting her children. Jamie Lynn Spears put the hateful messages sent her way on blast after one troll threatened her daughters. Spears, 30, posted a screenshot of a message that she received from an account on Monday, January 3, which wished harm to her kids. The former Nickelodeon actress replied to the antagonistic message, writing, “Man that’s awful.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie’s ATV Accident Helped Her ‘Reevaluate’ Her Mental Health: I’m Still Haunted by It

The start of something new. Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie’s 2017 ATV accident led to a major shift in the actress’ life. The Sweet Magnolias star, 30, told Good Morning America’s Juju Chang on Wednesday, January 12, that she “finally spoke to a therapist” after the now-13-year-old flipped an all-terrain vehicle and became trapped underwater.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Shaded Jamie Lynn For Promoting Her Own Memoir After She ‘Abandoned’ Her

Two can play at that game. Britney Spears’ response to Jamie Lynn’s GMA interview seems to suggest that the pop singer is far from pleased about her sister’s upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.  Buy: Things I Should Have Said’ $13.99+ Jamie Lynn—who was raised with Britney by their father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne Spears—appeared on an episode of Good Morning America to promote Things I Should Have Said, out January 18, 2021, as part of an interview about her involvement in Britney’s conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. In her book, Jamie Lynn writes that Britney’s behavior was “erratic,”...
MUSIC
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy