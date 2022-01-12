ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to pet bearded dragons

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAB5x_0djpxqNT00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak that the agency has linked to pet bearded dragons.

The CDC said the lizards could have salmonella germs even if they appear healthy and clean. The germs are usually found in their droppings and can spread to their bodies and eventually where they live.

So far there have been 44 reported cases of salmonella illnesses in 25 states with 15 hospitalizations. No one has died, the CDC said.

If you touch anything that has been contaminated by salmonella, you can get sick if you end up touching your mouth and swallowing the germs.

To stay healthy, the CDC says to wash your hands with soap and water after feeding a bearded dragon or after cleaning or touching the dragon’s habitat.

The CDC also suggests not to kiss or snuggle the animal.

You should also keep them from the kitchen or where you eat, store or prepare food.

When cleaning the animal’s enclosure, including toys, feeders and food containers, try to do it outside the home. If you must clean it inside, do so in a laundry sink or bathtub, not in the kitchen, and disinfect the area after the job is done.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include:

  • Diarrhea with a fever higher than 102 degrees.
  • Diarrhea lasting more than three days and not getting better.
  • Bloody diarrhea.
  • Vomiting.
  • Dehydration.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

CDC warns about rabies linked to bats after 3 Americans die

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Thursday about the risk of rabies after three Americans — including a child — died from the disease over a six-week period last year. All three patients contracted rabies after being exposed to bats. This brings the total number of rabies cases in 2021 to five, which […]
SCIENCE
impact601.com

Packaged Salads Tied to E. Coli Outbreak in Six States

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than a dozen people have been infected by a strain of Escherichia coli in six U.S. states, health officials report. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert linking the outbreak to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature's Basket Organic Power Greens. The greens may be contaminated with E. coli and may be making people sick, the CDC said. The 13 people known to be infected include four who were hospitalized. One developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths were reported.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#Dragon
UPI News

CDC reports 3 deaths from rabies linked to bats

Three people died in the United States recently from rabies linked to bats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. They bring the total number of U.S. rabies cases in 2021 to five. That's a sharp rise over prior years -- no reported rabies cases in people...
SCIENCE
WDTV

CDC investigating outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The CDC is investigating a recent outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads. 13 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from six states, including neighboring Ohio. Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney...
FOOD SAFETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CDC Warns of Rise in Rabies Linked to Bats

THURSDAY, Jan. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Three people died recently in the United States recently from rabies linked to bats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. They bring the total number of U.S. rabies cases in 2021 to five. That's a sharp rise over prior...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ksl.com

CDC warns of E. coli outbreak in these 'power green' salads

SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday of a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to a popular type of salad. The agency said Thursday that 13 people have reported infections of E. coli, four of whom required hospitalization. One person suffered a form of kidney failure, according to the CDC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
HuffingtonPost

CDC Warns Americans: Don’t Kiss Or Snuggle Your Bearded Dragon

Snuggling a bearded dragon could end up being a stomach-churning experience. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday published information suggesting that a recent salmonella outbreak in 25 states seems to be linked to people who got up close and personal with one of the lizards. More than...
ANIMALS
whtc.com

CDC – some packaged salad products linked to two listeria outbreaks

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is announcing that some types of packaged salad products have been linked to two different listeria outbreaks. The outbreaks are linked to the products Fresh Express and Dole. The recall for Fresh Express began on...
FOOD SAFETY
cruiseradio.net

CDC Issues New Cruise-Related Travel Warning — What Happens Next?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued a new travel warning regarding cruise ships. In its latest guidance, the agency suggests that people should “avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.”. This latest blow comes as the industry is dealing with everything from politicians suggesting another shutdown to...
TRAVEL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy