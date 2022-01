An NFL fan targeted star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother with an anti-gay slur during his game against the Denver Broncos.TikTok star Jackson Mahomes was verbally abused from the stands as he was on the field taking pictures last Sunday at Empower Field in Denver.“Hey Ma-h**o, Ma-h**o,” the fan can be heard shouting in video posted to Twitter.Jackson Mahomes, who was wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jacket, was taking pictures of his brother’s fiancee, Brittany Matthews, at the time.He did not acknowledge the taunts in the moment or later on social media, but Ms Matthews can be heard...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO