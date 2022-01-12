ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBTL to require vaccination for guests 5 and up beginning Feb. 14

By Matt Driffill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) announced an update to the organization’s vaccination policy Wednesday.

Effective February 14, all patrons ages five and older will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of such in order to attend performances at the Auditorium Theatre.

Officials say all patrons will still be required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, upon arrival and departure in lobby areas, and within the theatre for the entirety of the performance.

This new policy supersedes the RBTL’s previous one which required proof of vaccination for attendees 12 and up and the mask requirement introduced last fall.

Officials say this does not impact previously announced protocols for the performances of Cinderella, Dancing with the Stars, or Champions of Magic.

To verify COVID-19 vaccination, all guests five and older must display identification along with one of the following:

  • Physical Vaccination Card (photo or photocopy of a vaccine card will not be accepted)
  • NYS Excelsior Pass – sign up online here
  • Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

Children ages two through four will be permitted to attend performances with adults who meet the vaccination requirement. Officials say all patrons will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the facility, and they added children under two are not permitted in the theatre at this time.

