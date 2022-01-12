ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Toddler among 17 dead in Bronx fire as final victims ID'd

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TOJG_0djpwj7j00
Apartment Building Fire People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was among the 17 people killed in a Bronx high-rise apartment building fire, police confirmed Wednesday.

New York City police released the names and ages of final three victims identified after Sunday's deadly blaze: Isatou Jabbie, 31 and her husband Hagi Jawara, 47, and 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the youngest victim.

The eight children who died in the fire range in age from 2 to 12. The oldest among the victims was a 50-year-old woman.

Many of the victims are immigrants from the same area of Gambia and several families suffered multiple deaths. Five members of one family died while trying to escape through the smoke from a high floor.

At least a dozen of those who perished worshipped at the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque. Funeral services are expected in the next several days.

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze. The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment and only spread as far as one adjacent hallway, but suffocating smoke spread throughout the building when a spring-loaded door failed to close behind the tenants fleeing the burning unit.

All of the people who died were killed by smoke.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

3 women charged with beating airline security officer at JFK

NEW YORK — (AP) — Three women are facing federal charges of attacking an airline security worker who tried to block them from boarding a flight at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport in September because of what prosecutors say was problematic behavior, including a refusal to wear a face mask properly.
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

Houston girl, 16, fatally shot while walking family dog

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old Houston girl died after being shot multiple times while walking the family dog in her neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. Diamond Alvarez was walking the dog, named Peanut, at around 9:30 p.m. CST when family members said they heard gunshots ring out, KHOU-TV reported. When Peanut returned home without Alvarez, family members became worried.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
KRMG

Judge allows video release in Black man's shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A judge on Thursday granted a request from the police chief of a North Carolina city to release body camera video recorded in the aftermath of the shooting death of a Black man by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
KRMG

Rapper Ye accused of punching autograph-seeker in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation for criminal battery after he allegedly punched an autograph-seeking fan outside a downtown Los Angeles nightclub early Thursday, authorities said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ye, 44, who legally changed his name last year,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

South Tulsa man wrestles gun away from thief in his driveway

TULSA, Okla. — Video captured the moment a south Tulsa man wrestled a gun away from a thief who was trying to steal from his truck. It all happened near 91st and Memorial. Curtis Sprague says he woke up early Sunday morning, when his ring doorbell alerted him of motion detected in his driveway. He picked up his phone, looked at the camera, and saw someone going through the cars.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after fighting with police officer early Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested early Friday after eluding police, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police spotted a car with a damaged paper tag around 2 a.m. and tried to pull the driver over around 2 a.m. near Newton Street and Gilcrease Museum Road. The driver, later identified...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Masjid#Toddler#Gambia#Accident
KRMG

Fire erupts at Kuwait refinery, severely injuring 5 people

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A fire erupted in Kuwait during maintenance work at a major oil refinery on Friday, injuring 10 people, five of them severely, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said. This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

UK court hearing for US woman in road death case called off

LONDON — (AP) — A court hearing next week for an American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist has been called off, prosecutors said Friday. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service announced last month that the case against Anne Sacoolas would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Coronavirus: SC woman sentenced to 2 years for misusing $1.2M in COVID-19 funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraud relating to $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds. Bridgett Dorsey, 39, of Blythewood, pleaded guilty on Thursday to fraudulently obtaining the money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and committing tax fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy