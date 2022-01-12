ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

‘Hey, Jones!’: How scary was that all-SEC CFP game? And is there hope for PSU hoops yet?

By David Jones
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This, from Mike Yohe: The higher level of player and coaching talent on display from those teams last night over Penn State is startling. We seem weak...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#Cfp#2000 World Series#Sec#Penn State#Yankees Mets
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Yes, Georgia finally took the College Football Playoff, but Bryce Young was big winner in defeat | Jones

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

What Ed Orgeron says about USC hiring Lincoln Riley

Coach O has high praise for the USC Trojans' big coaching move. In an appearance on FOX Sports' National Championship Live Tailgate, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commended USC for rocking the college football world in November by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. When discussing Riley's recruiting track...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Nick Saban’s, Alabama’s Loss Opens Door For Patriots To Win Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two longtime friends, are both in the conversation for being the greatest football coaches at their respective levels. Saban, of course, has guided Alabama to six national championships, while Belichick has steered the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Yet in an odd twist of fate, while the two have won championships 12 times since 2009, they’ve never won titles in the same year. Really, look: 2011: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose Super Bowl 2012: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose AFC Championship Game 2013: Neither team wins championship 2014: Patriots win Super Bowl; Alabama loses in CFP...
NFL
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
133K+
Followers
56K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy