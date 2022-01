FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An increased demand for COVID-19 testing could continue for the next two to three weeks, the Tarrant County Public Health director told county commissioners Tuesday, Jan 4. There was less alarm though in a report on the rising numbers of positive cases, with Vinny Taneja saying the message for people now is not to let the surge scare them. Demand for testing has gone from less than a dozen requests a day before the holidays, to hundreds or even up to 1,000 in large locations. Taneja assured commissioners, however, who referenced receiving criticism over long lines and availability, that...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO