Milwaukee, WI

Evers attorney: Complaint over Milwaukee prosecutor invalid

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
An attorney hired by the Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' administration says a complaint demanding the removal of the Milwaukee County district attorney is invalid.

The complaint was filed last month over Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's office handling of a bail recommendation for a man who later drove his SUV through a suburban parade, killing six people.

Attorney Matthew Fleming wrote in a memo to Evers that the complaint has a host of technical issues.

He wrote that nothing indicates the group swore oaths that they believe their statements were true, notary verifications were incomplete and the group failed to allege any facts that show Chisholm neglected his duties.

