Council approves new equipment for several area playgrounds

Several playgrounds in Corpus Christi soon will be getting a makeover.

On Tuesday, city council approved new equipment for 14 playgrounds with shade structures in neighborhood, niche and community parks.

That includes the playground at Crossgate Park on Lipes Blvd.

The playgrounds selected were specifically voted on the Bond 2020 project.

During Tuesday's council meeting, city leaders said they have received all of the design plans for playgrounds in districts 1 and 2 and nearly all of the design plans for districts 4 and 5.

The City Parks and Recreation Department said these improved playgrounds will have better shade and will also be ADA compliant.

Work is scheduled to begin in March and city officials hope to complete work on all 14 playgrounds by April or May.

