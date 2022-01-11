ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Mrs. Cherry Clark

Polk Today
 4 days ago
Mrs. Cherry Clark, age 75, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at her residence.

Cherry was born in Hapeville, GA, on August 1, 1946, daughter of the late Morris Lee Martin, Sr., and Mildred Ruth Head Martin.

She had been a resident of Rockmart the greater part of her life and was a graduate of Rockmart High School. Mrs. Clark attended Georgia Baptist College and obtained her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

After college, she went to work with Rockmart-Aragon Hospital and Dr. Cummings and Atha for over 30 years.

Cherry loved music, working puzzles, antiquing, and going to the lake. She always had a special love for the Christmas season and adored her family.

She was member of First Baptist Church of Rockmart.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by two sisters, Angela Summerville, and Marcia Maxwell, and a niece, Cicely Summerville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ku2r4_0djpuuW400

Cherry is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Billy Clark, whom she married May 28, 1966; her children and their spouses, Ron and Donna Clark, Kim and Eric Brown, and Alan and Nikki Clark; four grandchildren, Christy Clark, Caleb Clark, Megan Robinson, and Evan Brown; five great-grandchildren, Cadee Chandler, Chance Chandler, Bowen Clark, Cooper Robinson, and Alli Ralston; two sisters, Rita Martin and Pam Dunn; two brothers, Lee Martin and Mark Martin. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Cherry will be held Thursday afternoon, January13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Johnson officiating. Eulogies will be given by Debbie Eberhart, Jimmy Deems and Luke Dunn. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Clark’s family will receive friends at Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home Thursday afternoon from 12:00 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers will include: Caleb Clark, Evan Brown, Alan Clark, Eric Brown, Mark Martin, Luke Dunn and Mike Clark. Honorary pallbearers include Lee Martin, Ron Clark, Larry Maxwell, Freddy Dunn and Troy Clark.

Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Cherry Clark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wi2He_0djpuuW400



