Two people killed in fire after car stuck in snow identified

Two people who died in a car fire after their vehicle got stuck in the snow have been identified.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly car fire happened on January 7 outside the Castle Inn of M-51 South in Pokagon Township.

The sheriff’s office says they used dental records to identify the victims as Electra May Sutfin, a 27-year-old from Galien, and Chloe Clink, a 28-year-old from Dowagiac.

Deputies say it looks like the vehicle got stuck in the driveway because of heavy snowfall, with attempts to get the vehicle out being unsuccessful.

Carbon monoxide may have filled the passenger compartment, rendering both people inside the car unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe the heat from the overworked engine caused the fire.

The case is still under investigation.

