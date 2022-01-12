ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Two people killed in fire after car stuck in snow identified

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmXXs_0djpu2NR00

Two people who died in a car fire after their vehicle got stuck in the snow have been identified.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly car fire happened on January 7 outside the Castle Inn of M-51 South in Pokagon Township.

The sheriff’s office says they used dental records to identify the victims as Electra May Sutfin, a 27-year-old from Galien, and Chloe Clink, a 28-year-old from Dowagiac.

Deputies say it looks like the vehicle got stuck in the driveway because of heavy snowfall, with attempts to get the vehicle out being unsuccessful.

Carbon monoxide may have filled the passenger compartment, rendering both people inside the car unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe the heat from the overworked engine caused the fire.

The case is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Dowagiac, MI
County
Cass County, MI
Cass County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy