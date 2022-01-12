Polk Jail report: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Related
Report: Teens found trying to cash fake checks at Cedartown store
At least four minors have been charged – including a 17-year-old processed through the Polk County Jail on warrants –
Police: 62-year-old man was tased four times in drunken struggle with officers in late Friday arrest
A Cedartown-area man remained in the Polk County Jail after he got into a drunken struggle with officers attempting to
Report: Men jailed on drug charges after being suspected of illegal hunting
A pair of men were jailed on Friday evening after they were stopped by a DNR Game Warden for potential
Release: Second officer-involved shooting in Calhoun reported, suspect dead
A man was shot and killed after he came at a Calhoun Police officer with a knife while the officer
DUIs go up during holidays, local police expect to increase enforcement
Local law enforcement officials are concerned about a small bump in recent days of driving under the influence charges and
Report: Officer punches man during struggle over knife; suspect said ‘he should’ve listened’
A Rome man remains in the Polk County Jail with bond denied after an early morning Christmas Eve incident where
Report: One injured in Christmas Day wreck in Cedartown
Details remain light thus far about a wreck on Christmas Day in Cedartown, but the driver of a vehicle which
Police: Alabama man jailed on DUI charge after driving slowly on roadway, ate Delta 8 THC gummies hours before traffic stop
An Alabama man was jailed and later released on bond after a Christmas night DUI arrest by the Polk County
Police: Warrants out for man who fled traffic stop, woman left in car found with more than an ounce of meth
Report stated female suspect gave up brother’s name after questioning Bond was denied for a woman left behind in a
Report: U-Haul slides into Tractor Trailer on Highway 27 North near Meadow Lakes
No serious injuries were reported by Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome after a loaded U-Haul slid down a driveway and
