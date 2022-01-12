ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

My Pillow CEO says he has ‘enough evidence’ to put ‘300 million’ Americans in jail

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxjp9_0djpssxs00

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed on Real America’s Voice that he has evidence to put 300 million Americans in jail.

“Everything you’re going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines,” Lindell said Tuesday. “You’re going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody.”

Watchdog group Right Wing Watch on Wednesday tweeted a 51-second clip of the interview, asking: “Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population?”

There are close to 332.5 million Americans in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That count includes children and the 33.2% of citizens 18 years and older that didn’t vote in the 2020 presidential election.

MyPillow guy will offer $5 million reward to anyone that can disprove election data

Lindell said in the interview he has ‘all the pieces of the puzzle.”

Beavis and Butt-Head are older: Get a first look at the duo for the brand new movie

“And you talk about evidence,” Lindell added. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December.”

Marie Callender’s wishes everyone a happy holidays ‘especially Sharon’

Lindell saw major retail stores drop MyPillow because he continued to push bogus claims of election fraud since Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia husband and wife wanted for trying to steal catalytic converters

VIENNA, WV (WOWK)—A husband and wife are wanted for suspected attempted catalytic converter thefts in the Grand Central Mall parking lot in Vienna, West Virginia. 43-year-old Marcus J. McCorkic, of Worthington, West Virginia and 30-year-old Shelley C. McCormick, also of Worthington, are wanted for attempted grand larceny after the pair was winked with tools consistent […]
VIENNA, WV
Daily Mail

Supreme Court votes 6-3 to BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates for private firms in huge blow to White House COVID plan: 'Disappointed' Joe will tell businesses to adopt rules ANYWAY and says it's up to States to 'do the right thing'

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Lindell
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Election Fraud#Pillow#Americans#Right Wing Watch#The U S Census Bureau#Trump#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Mike Lindell says his phone records have been subpoenaed by January 6 committee

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has sued the 6 January committee investigating the Capitol riots in an attempt to block its bid to subpoena his phone records.Mr Lindell filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for Minnesota against the Democrat-led House select committee on Wednesday, as it seeks records and documents related to the events of 6 January 2020.Lawmakers on the committee had requested a wide range of communications from White House officials and several others in a bid to get a complete view of the actions and discussions members of the White House, federal government and Trump campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MassLive.com

Supreme Court says Biden administration overstepped its authority with COVID vaccine requirement; allows mandate for most health care workers

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test rule for businesses

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine-or-test mandate for large U.S. businesses, but allowed a mandate for most health-care workers to be in effect. Biden had sought to require employers with 100 or more employees to require that workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative on a weekly basis. Much of the Biden administration's vaccination mandate for larger employers went into effect on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy