My Pillow CEO says he has ‘enough evidence’ to put ‘300 million’ Americans in jail

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed on Real America’s Voice that he has evidence to put 300 million Americans in jail.

“Everything you’re going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines,” Lindell said Tuesday. “You’re going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody.”

Watchdog group Right Wing Watch on Wednesday tweeted a 51-second clip of the interview, asking: “Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population?”

There are close to 332.5 million Americans in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That count includes children and the 33.2% of citizens 18 years and older that didn’t vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell said in the interview he has ‘all the pieces of the puzzle.”

“And you talk about evidence,” Lindell added. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December.”

Lindell saw major retail stores drop MyPillow because he continued to push bogus claims of election fraud since Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden in the presidential race.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.