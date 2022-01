The Minnesota Vikings stand-out wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, is looking towards his third season in the NFL, and the future looks bright. The 2021 season was yet another tumultuous one for the Vikings. Once again the team was not able to make it above .500 and missed the playoffs for the 3rd time in 4 years. All season rumors swirled about the possible firing of coaches and the GM, as well as the future of QB Kirk Cousins. We now know that head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman have been fired. Amidst all of this turmoil, there have been some very bright spots, and one of the brightest is Jefferson.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO