The Georgia Bulldogs won the 2021-2022 national championship on Monday night, defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the game started out as a field goal fest, the second half saw both teams trade touchdowns and turnovers. No turnover was more backbreaking than the pick-six that Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw with just a few minutes remaining. The interception was returned all the way to the house by Kelee Ringo, sealing the deal for a 33-18 victory.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO