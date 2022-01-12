Amazon sort center to open this year at warehouse in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Amazon will open a sort center this year at a new warehouse off Interstate 65 in Franklin.

The 510,000 square foot facility is operated by Sunbeam Development at the northeast quadrant of the I-65 interchange.

“I am proud to welcome Amazon to our beautiful city,” Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett said in a statement. “This is great news for Franklin and the entire state of Indiana, as Amazon continues to invest in the local market.”

Barnett’s office said the sort center will employ hundreds of employees who will work in inventory, sorting and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics.

Amazon offers a starting wage of $18 per hour for roles in fulfillment and transportation. Employee benefits include health, vision, dental insurance, 401(k) with a 50% company match and up to 20 weeks of parental leave.

Amazon also offers its Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for front-line employees.

Amazon operates facilities in Indianapolis, Gary, Greenfield, Greenwood, Jefferson, Plainfield and Whitestown. Future locations include Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Lanesville.

“Our ability to expand Indiana operations is the result of two things: incredible customers and a world-class workforce in the state,” Amazon regional economic development manager Kyle DeGiulio said in a statement.