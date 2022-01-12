ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

6-year-old Indiana boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andy Koval
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqH2s_0djprr2w00

GARY, Ind. ( WGN ) — Six-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report.

Damari’s body was found by FBI agents on Saturday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary, Indiana.

Jury trial for man who shot dog in the face set for Jan. 31

According to the report, Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and the cause of death was hypothermia.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at an abandoned Gary home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, among others. She was taken to a hospital after saying she was ill and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

Charges filed against Topeka student who brought gun to school

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s is in custody and also faces a charge in connection with his death.

Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Department of Children and Family Services officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $14,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
City
Topeka, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Van Buren, IN
KSNT News

Jury trial set for Topeka man who shot dog in the face

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trial of a man accused of shooting a dog in the face has been scheduled for Jan. 31. Dian Workman’s 18-month-old red setter Lucy was shot in the face by a neighbor, John Stover. Stover said it was an accident and he just meant to scare the dog with a warning […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wichita man arrested on numerous drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was arrested in Jackson County on numerous drug-related charges on Wednesday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:52 p.m. a deputy stopped a 2005 Volvo G60 for a traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. 75 highway. After investigating the vehicle, the deputy arrested one of its […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
KSNT News

Fort Riley murder case sees new $25,000 reward offered

FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Investigators have now posted a cash reward Wednesday to find who robbed, shot and killed a woman near Fort Riley. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering $25,000 for any information related to the Oct. 3, 2021 murder of Enfinnity Latania Hayes at Milford […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Update: District Attorney files murder charges against 14-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) — District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News that the 14-year-old that was arrested on Friday at Landon Middle School has been charged with 2 counts of pre-meditated first degree murder. Additionally, the subject was charged with two counts for carrying a weapon; one for carrying a weapon as a juvenile, and the […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Family#Organs#Murder#Fbi#Wgn
KSNT News

Kansas car show to feature specialized police vehicles

MANHATTAN KS (KSNT) – A Manhattan car museum is teaming up with local law enforcement to showcase some specialized police vehicles that aren’t seen by the public on a normal basis. The Midwest Dream Car Collection is partnering up with the Riley County Police Department for the third year in a row for an exclusive […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

SCAM: Impersonating a Kansas deputy

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A phone scam has been identified in Jackson County where someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy is seeking money in exchange for clearing a warrant. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse on Wednesday, their office has received multiple reports from residents that a scammer has been […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

1 man dead after crashing into semi-truck on Kansas highway

DONIPHAN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man died after slamming into the rear of a semi-truck on Tuesday morning. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at around 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 on US-36 highway near mile-marker 391.1 a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling westbound at a low rate of speed when a Honda Accord […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Smoke detectors that can save your home

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Northeast Kansas has seen a massive amount of fires this week alone, one of those fires being responsible for claiming the life of a 7-year-old boy on Monday. This is why the Topeka Fire Department partnered with the Red Cross to install smoke detectors in your home for free. The fire that […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy