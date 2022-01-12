ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Students walk out of high school in Redondo Beach over COVID safety concerns

By Ellina Abovian
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeDt0_0djpreoj00

High school students in Redondo Beach participated in a walk-out on Wednesday to bring attention to COVID-19 safety concerns on the campus.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed dozens of students gathered outside Redondo Union High School around 10:20 a.m.

There have been 410 cases reported among students and 31 among staff at the school during the last 14 days, according to Redondo Beach Unified School District data . COVID-19 cases numbers have gone up countywide amid an omicron-fueled surge.

The district last week noted “a significant surge in COVID cases” among both staff and students, and laid out new quarantine and exposure requirements.

Some students voiced their concerns during a school board a meeting on Tuesday, with one saying that students don’t feel safe coming to school, the Easy Reader reported .

“Our schools are going to be last to close, first to open,” school board president Raymur Flinn said at the end of the meeting. “Our schools are open, as everything else is open. We are an essential, vital service.”

KTLA has reached out to Redondo Union High School for comment but had not heard back Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 36

Hey Man
1d ago

same kids who went to the malls, Disneyland, etc. just an excuse to get out of class!

Reply(5)
42
Monke
23h ago

Oh please. These kids take any oppurtunity to find their way out of class, I don't blame them, but walk out of this variety are comical.

Reply
4
Naomi Simpson
1d ago

Good to see them all gathered in a large group instead of social distancing

Reply
15
 

Related
KTLA

LAUSD reports more than 78,000 COVID cases ahead of return to school

Los Angeles Unified School District testing revealed more than 78,000 coronavirus cases among students and staff ahead of the start of the spring semester, authorities announced Tuesday. The new semester began with 30% of LAUSD students absent on the first day. The district mandated coronavirus testing for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. County wants to crack down on fake pop-up COVID testing sites

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to crack down on fraudulent coronavirus testing sites following reports of “suspicious-looking” sites popping up. Residents have been raising concerns about fake COVID-19 testing sites appearing as pop-up tents in different vacant areas, including in parking lots, L.A. County officials said. People think […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

I.E. hospitals also facing blood shortages amid nationwide crisis

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, declaring the first nationwide crisis earlier this week. That shortage is felt being around the U.S., including hospitals in the Inland Empire, several of which are currently operating at around 50% of their normal levels. Click here for more […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times. But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Teachers around the U.S. confront half-empty classrooms as COVID surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on track in yet another pandemic-disrupted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

California hospitals overwhelmed despite omicron causing less serious illness

California’s healthcare system is expected to face continued stress in coming weeks as the Omicron variant spawns new waves of coronavirus infection, even as new research shows the latest phase of the pandemic is producing significantly less severe illness. Officials say they are focusing on protecting hospital operations, which are facing severe staffing shortages as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

USC announces new committee to combat anti-Semitism on campus

The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it is expanding awareness training and creating a new committee of Jewish students, faculty and staff as the school works to combat anti-Semitism on campus. President Carol Folt said in a letter that USC was taking steps to support the Jewish community after concerns were raised about anti-Semitic and […]
COLLEGES
KTLA

New mega COVID testing site opens in Santa Fe Springs

A new temporary mega COVID-19 testing site opened at Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Station this week due to the recent omicron-fueled virus surge and the increased demand for testing. The site, located at 12800 Imperial Hwy in Santa Fe Springs, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will operate […]
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Omicron variant is causing less severe illness in SoCal patients, study suggests

New data from Southern California are providing further evidence that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing less severe illness than its Delta cousin, the culprit behind last summer’s wave. A preliminary study based on medical records from nearly 70,000 Kaiser Permanente Southern California patients “noted substantially reduced risk of severe clinical outcomes in […]
WEATHER
KTLA

‘Enough is enough’: Riverside and Orange county D.A.s, victims’ families call for action against fentanyl poisoning

Loved ones of fentanyl poisoning victims were in attendance at a news conference Wednesday held by the Riverside and Orange county district attorneys, who called for lawmakers to take action against fentanyl poisonings. “Enough is enough,” Orange County D.A. Todd Spitzer said at the briefing. “We are literally fighting to protect our streets.” Spitzer had […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
