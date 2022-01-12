Students walk out of high school in Redondo Beach over COVID safety concerns

High school students in Redondo Beach participated in a walk-out on Wednesday to bring attention to COVID-19 safety concerns on the campus.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed dozens of students gathered outside Redondo Union High School around 10:20 a.m.

There have been 410 cases reported among students and 31 among staff at the school during the last 14 days, according to Redondo Beach Unified School District data . COVID-19 cases numbers have gone up countywide amid an omicron-fueled surge.

The district last week noted “a significant surge in COVID cases” among both staff and students, and laid out new quarantine and exposure requirements.

Some students voiced their concerns during a school board a meeting on Tuesday, with one saying that students don’t feel safe coming to school, the Easy Reader reported .

“Our schools are going to be last to close, first to open,” school board president Raymur Flinn said at the end of the meeting. “Our schools are open, as everything else is open. We are an essential, vital service.”

KTLA has reached out to Redondo Union High School for comment but had not heard back Wednesday afternoon.

