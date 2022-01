The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) continued to feel the crush of Republican pressure on the agency through investigations and legal maneuvers in a meeting on Tuesday. The bipartisan commission, consisting of three Republicans and three Democrats, has become the focus of Republican ire due to the conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. The attacks have spanned from legislative leaders asking for the resignation of commissioners and staff to law enforcement officials threatening to arrest commissioners. On Tuesday, the commission was forced to respond to some of the Republican-led Legislature’s most recent efforts to attack the agency and change the state’s election rules.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO