ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oxford High School shooting suspect back in court

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhLrl_0djprT3c00

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooting suspect, was back in court Wednesday.

Crumbley was arraigned in Oakland County’s Circuit Court. During the arraignment, Crumbley’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Crumbley’s case was moved to circuit court after he waived the right to a preliminary hearing in district court last week.

On November 30, police say Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed in the school shooting and seven other people were injured injuring one teacher.

Crumbley is facing 24 charges related to the shooting. His parents are also facing charges.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy