Oxford High School shooting suspect back in court

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooting suspect, was back in court Wednesday.

Crumbley was arraigned in Oakland County’s Circuit Court. During the arraignment, Crumbley’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Crumbley’s case was moved to circuit court after he waived the right to a preliminary hearing in district court last week.

On November 30, police say Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed in the school shooting and seven other people were injured injuring one teacher.

Crumbley is facing 24 charges related to the shooting. His parents are also facing charges.

