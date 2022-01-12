Tournament Topics

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

 1 day ago
January 12, 2022
By Al Muskewitz
JSU reinstates mask policy for all campus buildings, so it’s No Mask, No Entry at tournament, ticketing details and more

Jacksonville State has renewed a mask policy for all campus buildings effective Wednesday so facial coverings will be just as important to get into the Calhoun County Tournament as the ticket that fans will purchase through GoFan.

Until further notice, masks will be required inside all university buildings. The policy applies to all students, faculty, staff, contractors and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

No Mask. No Entry.

The only exemptions to the policy are when along in offices and private workspaces, while eating or drinking inside campus dining facilities or participating in physical activities. So, while the players don’t have to be masked on the court, the fans in the stands have to be.

The university said masks will be available at building entrances.

The tournament starts Friday with four games:

Boys
Pleasant Valley vs. Wellborn, 4:30 p.m.
JCA vs. Ohatchee, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Faith Christian vs. Donoho, 3 p.m.
Saks vs. Wellborn, 6 p.m.

Ticketing details

All tickets for the Calhoun County Tournaments — varsity and junior high — must be purchased through the GoFan app

Here are the links for the varsity tournament

Friday, January 14

https://gofan.co/app/events/492027?schoolId=AL2533

Saturday, January 15

https://gofan.co/app/events/492048?schoolId=AL2533

Monday, January 17

https://gofan.co/app/events/492118?schoolId=AL2533

Tuesday, January 18

https://gofan.co/app/events/492120?schoolId=AL2533.

Wednesday, January 19

https://gofan.co/app/events/492151?schoolId=AL2533

Thursday, January 20

https://gofan.co/app/events/492167?schoolId=AL2533

Friday, January 21 (CHAMPIONSHIP)

https://gofan.co/app/events/492292?schoolId=AL2533

Here’s the procedure

  1. Visit gofan.co
  2. In the “Get Tickets Now” search box – type in your schools name
  3. All of the games will be listed under your school will appear
  4. Scroll down until you find the game you would like to attend
  5. You should see a “Get Tickets” section located to the right of the game you would like to attend
  6. Click on the “Get Tickets” icon
  7. You will be able to select the number of tickets you would like to purchase
  8. Once you have selected the number of tickets you would like to purchase, click on the “Get Ticket”
  9. You will be sent to a page that has a “Buy Now” icon, click the “Buy Now” icon
  10. You will then be able to put your credit/debit card information in to purchase the tickets

An email will be sent to your email address. Do not validate your tickets; someone at the game will validate your ticket for you. If you accidentally validate your ticket, you will be required to provide the email that was sent to you. If you cannot provide the email, you will not be allowed in. Screenshots are not accepted.

Here are the links for the remaining days of the Small School Junior High Tournament involving host Donoho, Faith Christian, Jacksonville Christian, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley and Weaver:

Tuesday, January 11

https://gofan.co/app/events/491871?schoolId=AL2533

Thursday, January 13

https://gofan.co/app/events/491877?schoolId=AL2533

Here are the links for the remaining days of the Large School Junior High Tournament at Alexandria:

Tuesday, January 11

https://gofan.co/app/events/491903?schoolId=AL2533

Thursday, January 13

https://gofan.co/app/events/491920?schoolId=AL2533

Fan favorites

Keep monitoring social media to vote to give your favorite player a shot at a half court shot worth $10,000 for them and their school.

The F&M Half-Court Shootout is a fan vote for the second year in a row. Each team will put up a player for consideration. The top boys and girls vote getter will receive a $500 scholarship with the top vote-getter overall getting to take a shot from midcourt that, if made, will get them $5,000 and their school $5,000.

Organizers are still compiling the ballot. It will be posted soon. [** read more ]

