Candidate filing for local election to resume Feb. 24

By Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago
LAURINBURG — The filing period for the local elections will resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and end at noon on March 4, following a ruling by the Superior Court of Wake County issued Tuesday evening.

Filing was cut short at the end of the first day on Dec. 6, then restarted before being stopped completely the following Wednesday due to back-and-forth court rulings over the state legislative and congressional district maps.

A three-judge panel has now upheld the maps that have been challenged on the basis of alleged bias.

The original primary date of March 8 has been moved to May 17, according to Paul Cox, associate general counsel of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The original end of the filing period was noon on Dec. 17, 2021.

“State Board of Elections staff will immediately begin preparing for the continuation of the candidate filing period, including securing a location to ensure the health and safety of staff and candidates,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “We will provide all details to the public as soon as possible at NCSBE.gov and through an announcement distributed to the media.”

Those who had filed by the time the filing period was paused were locked in. The candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring are as follows:

— Bo Frizzell for county commissioner in Springhill Township

— Garland Pierce for NC House of Representatives District 48

— Phillip Gregory for Board of Education at-large

— Carol McCall for county commissioner in Stewartsville Township

— Mary Evans for Laurinburg City Council District 1

— Drew Williamson for Laurinburg City Council District 2

— Donald Anderson Jr. for Laurinburg City Council District 2

— Ralph Kersey for Sheriff

— Tim Ivey for county commissioner Stewartsville Township

— Scott Sellers for clerk of Superior Court

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] The Associated Press contributed to this story.

