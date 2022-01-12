ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Abruptly Ends NPR Interview As He Was Queried On Election Claims

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mnx3_0djpqyBo00

Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR ’s Steve Inskeep , who pressed the former president on his unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The interview aired on NPR’s Morning Edition on Wednesday, but Inskeep spoke to Trump on Tuesday. He wrote on Twitter that he had been asking Trump for an interview for the past six years and “the former president came on the line today,” noting that Trum then hung up on him.

Inskeep had asked Trump if he was “telling Republicans in 2022 that they must press your case on the past election in order to get your endorsement? Is that an absolute?”

Trump answered, “They are going to do whatever they want to do — whatever they have to do, they’re going to do. But the ones that are smart — the ones that know, you take a look at. Again, you take a look at how Kari Lake is doing, running for governor. She’s very big on this issue. She’s leading by a lot. People have no idea how big this issue is, and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen, and they don’t want it to happen again.

“And the only way it’s not going to happen again is you have to solve the problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020.”

Then Trump thanked Inskeep, ended the interview and hung up.

During the interview, Inskeep challenged a number of Trump’s assertions about the 2020 election, including allegations of fraud in Arizona even though an audit set up by his president’s allies “didn’t find serious problems.”

When Trump insisted that the audit’s findings were still “devastating for Arizona” — claiming that it was about looking at ballot signatures — Inskeep then asked why Republican officials in the state accepted the results.

“Because they’re RINOs, and frankly, a lot of people are questioning that. Why would they?” Trump said. “They fought very hard, the Maricopa County people. And people don’t understand it, because all you have to do is look at the findings.”

Inskeep posted video of the exchange, and Trump’s spokesperson, Liz Harrington, retweeted it.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN, BET, TCM

UPDATED with latest: Networks are marshaling to set programming this month in tribute of Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist who died last week at age 94. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will feature special programming this Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ye A Suspect In Battery In Downtown L.A. Early Thursday, According To LAPD

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation in an alleged battery incident said to have taken place early today in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report listing the rapper as a “named suspect” in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to he LAPD. No arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said. Santa Fe and Bay is the intersection outside the members-only Soho Warehouse downtown. Photos and video posted online show Ye spending time with actress (and rumored girlfriend) Julia Fox, Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown. Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown 👀 pic.twitter.com/hHghe4IpdB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 13, 2022 Ye was among the headliners announced yesterday for Coachella 2022, which is set for April. City News Service contributed to this report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

RIP Presidential Debates? Republican National Committee Threatens To Prohibit 2024 Nominee From Participating

The Republican National Committee is threatening to block its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the next general election debate unless a series of changes are made to schedule and structure of the organization that holds them. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday that the party would begin to amend its own rules at its upcoming winter meeting to prohibit those candidates from participating. “The RNC has a duty to ensure that future presidential nominees have the opportunity to debate their opponents on a level playing field,” she wrote in a letter to Frank Fahrenkopf and Kenneth Wollack, the co-chairs of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Axios

Trump calls McConnell a "loser" before hanging up on NPR host

Former President Trump abruptly cut short an interview with NPR on Tuesday after being pressed about his false, baseless claims of election fraud in 2020 and lambasting Republicans who have spoken out against them. Why it matters: The interview once again highlights the extent to which Trump is willing to...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Election Fraud#Republicans
Washington Times

Donald Trump keeps on winning with minorities

If Donald Trump were to face off against Joe Biden today, minorities by a wide margin would choose Trump, according to a survey conducted by the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports. That’s astonishing — right?. Not so much. It’s only astonishing to those who believe the mainstream media,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Why Biden’s voting speech will be admirable but empty without Manchin and Sinema agreeing to change filibuster

President Joe Biden is traveling to Atlanta to speak on the importance of voting rights legislation ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day. The president’s address is sure to be full of all the pomp and circumstance one might expect, with him visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the civil rights hero preached (and where Georgia’s newest Sen Raphael Warnock is the current head pastor). Democrats have wanted to pass new voting rights legislation since the Supreme Court in 2013 significantly weakened Section Four of the Voting Rights Act, which created the formula to determine which states and jurisdictions are require...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

GOP candidates cash in on Trump's false election claims

Trumpy Republicans are using baseless 2020 election fraud claims to fill their coffers for this year’s Senate primaries. Why it matters: In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, even former President Trump's most fervent supporters were unwilling to fight against certifying the election and fuel far-right claims Joe Biden didn't win. A year later, that's no longer true.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy