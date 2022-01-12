ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Iowa man arrested after 800 pigs die of neglect

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLsfl_0djpqnj300

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A Cedar Falls, Iowa, man who was hired to raise baby pigs is now facing charges of neglecting the animals.

Nolan Dewall, 38, was arrested after investigators say 800 of the 2,500 baby pigs he was hired to care for had died, and the animals did not have access to water or food, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

The animals were delivered to Dewall in late December with 15 tons of feed, and by Dec. 30, a consultant found that 800 of the pigs had died, KGAN reported. Authorities removed the rest of the pigs from the farm to another facility, but the station reported that 51 pigs died during the move and another 60 died in the following days.

The consultant who found the dead pigs also told authorities that temperatures inside the barns were too cold at under 50 degrees, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Tissue samples from the dead animals were sent to the Iowa State University Veterinary Lab, where scientists found no sign of disease, but confirmed that the animals had suffered from malnutrition and dehydration, KGAN said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

29 people charged in multi-state theft ring

TULSA, Okla. — 29 people are facing 214 state and Federal charges for being part of a multi-state theft ring where personal care items and over-the-counter drugs were stolen from pharmacies, grocery stores, and big box stories and then sold online often for the same price they were being sold in stores for.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dead Pigs#Barns#Dehydration#Kgan#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ruling raises new questions about remote testimony in court

An overturned conviction in Missouri is raising new questions about video testimony in criminal court cases nationwide, and the ruling could have ripple effects through a justice system increasingly reliant on remote technology as it struggles with a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri's highest court on Tuesday...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy