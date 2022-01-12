ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Ocala and Marion County Area Fishing Report

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 1 day ago
1. Yankeetown/Waccassa: No update.

2. Crystal River/Homosassa: Capt. William Toney writes that with some cooler weather coming this week it could possibly push a few fish in the rivers. This winter so far has been very warm and that has kept the Gulf waters around 70 degrees on the Big Bend. To get out of the wind and catch a few fish use live shrimp in the deep holes or spring-fed east-ends of the rivers. It may be a slow bite but stay at it to get a fresh fish dinner of mangrove snapper, black drum, sheepshead or redfish. The terminal tackle is a ⅛-ounce jighead with a live shrimp tail hooked. Toney said he pinches the tail of the shrimp off and thread the shrimp tail first toward the head of the hook. Further out in the Gulf on nearshore rocks the sheepshead bite has begun. The same bait that Toney uses river fishing is the same for the nearshore sheepshead. Go another eight to 10 miles beyond the sheepshead rocks. Capt. Chris Wilkins has been catching a few hogfish along with big mangrove snappers. The key to the hogfish is to use a heavy weighted round jighead with live shrimp just off the rock but bounce it off the bottom a few times per minute to get the bite. One area Toney said he has not fished in a while (but might soon with cold conditions coming) is the hot-water discharge at the Duke Energy plant. The nuke part shut down some years back, but some warm water does flow out from the plant. Maybe it will be cold enough to bring in a few fish. High tide this weekend will be in the afternoon.

3. Withlacoochee: No update.

4. Orange Lake/Lochloosa: Visit http://lochloosaharbor.com/fishing-updates.html for updates.

5. Ocklawaha River: Liz at Fat Daddy’s reports that cooler waters are bringing in more specks, and fishermen have been using minnows and jigs to catch them. Those looking to catch bass have been using mostly shiners.

6. Salt Springs: According to Liz at Fat Daddy’s, anglers have been out often looking for specks. The baits of choice generally have been minnows and jigs. Some bass are being caught with shiners, too.

7. Forest Lakes: Liz at Fat Daddy’s reports that most anglers have been seeking specks of late. They have been around more as the water has begun to cool. Minnows and jigs have been the baits of choice. Some have been fishing for bass, using mostly shiners as bait.

8. Lake Weir: Liz at Fat Daddy’s reports that specks have been biting of late with minnows and jigs being the baits used most often. Some anglers have been fishing for bass, and the primary bait of choice has been shiners.

9. Harris Chain: According to BassOnline.com, bass often can be found here in the open water. The canals have them at times, too. Many catches often weigh in between nine and 11 pounds. Specks also have been found here since the weather cooled the water.

10. Panasoffkee/Tsala: No update.

11. Astor Park: No update.

12. Ponce Inlet: According to www.floridasightfishing.com, redfish have been biting all over Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach. Most big bull redfish have come in upwards of 20 pounds with some coming in as big as 40 pounds. A lot of snook also have been caught in New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet with most using live bait but some using soft plastics. Generally, the snook have been between 26 and 34 inches. Several tarpon in the 50-75 pound range have been caught in New Smyrna Beach, as well.

