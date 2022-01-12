ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman On A Quarter

By Autumn Hawkins
Cover picture for the articleMaya Angelou has made history. The writer and poet has become the first Black woman to be featured on a quarter as the first installment of a series commemorating pioneering American women that began shipping this week, the U.S. Mint announced. “It is my honor to present our nation’s...

