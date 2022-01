CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned Friday that hospitals are at a crisis point amid the current COVID-19 surge, and people must get vaccinated, wear masks, and take precautions. Two years into the pandemic, Ezike said the situation is worse than when the pandemic began. “The numbers of people with COVID alone are higher today than they have ever been in our two-year journey through COVID, so we are seeing more patients than ever before, but with less staff – because staff are sick, staff have retired, staff have moved on because of the ongoing...

