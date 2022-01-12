A third doctor will be brought in to evaluate a woman accused in the 2019 death of an elderly Plainview-area man.

Two doctors had differing opinions on Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir's state of mind, Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman said Wednesday before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard.

The doctors' reports, which were to include information about her mental state at the time of the offense and whether she can assist with her defense during trial, were filed under seal.

Bowman asked Beard to have one doctor supplement her report because she did not render an opinion on Hoffpauir's sanity at the time of the offense, and Beard agreed.

Hoffpauir was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in October 2019 in the death of Sherwood Emanual Doyle, 81. A previous attempt to have her evaluated by a sanity commission was withdrawn in February 2021 because her attorney, Chad Guillot, said it wasn't needed.

Earlier: New attorney withdraws sanity commission request for woman

But a commission was appointed late last year.

A status conference was set for May 2. All proceedings in her case will be halted until the sanity issue is resolved.

Related case: 4 female inmates arrested after 2 fentanyl overdoses at Rapides jail

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 3rd doctor appointed to address sanity of woman accused in 2019 homicide