ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

3rd doctor appointed to address sanity of woman accused in 2019 homicide

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 1 day ago

A third doctor will be brought in to evaluate a woman accused in the 2019 death of an elderly Plainview-area man.

Two doctors had differing opinions on Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir's state of mind, Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman said Wednesday before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard.

The doctors' reports, which were to include information about her mental state at the time of the offense and whether she can assist with her defense during trial, were filed under seal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJ1Up_0djpnXA000

Bowman asked Beard to have one doctor supplement her report because she did not render an opinion on Hoffpauir's sanity at the time of the offense, and Beard agreed.

Hoffpauir was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in October 2019 in the death of Sherwood Emanual Doyle, 81. A previous attempt to have her evaluated by a sanity commission was withdrawn in February 2021 because her attorney, Chad Guillot, said it wasn't needed.

Earlier: New attorney withdraws sanity commission request for woman

But a commission was appointed late last year.

A status conference was set for May 2. All proceedings in her case will be halted until the sanity issue is resolved.

Related case: 4 female inmates arrested after 2 fentanyl overdoses at Rapides jail

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 3rd doctor appointed to address sanity of woman accused in 2019 homicide

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Doctor#Sanity#Murder#Judicial District Court#Sherwood
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Dems block Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked legislation from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to slap sanctions on businesses tied to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a win for the Biden administration, which believes such sanctions could damage relations with Germany. Senators voted 55-44 on Cruz’s legislation, falling short of the 60 votes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

571
Followers
129
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy