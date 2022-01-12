‘Together we count’: Mt. Pleasant launches special census to revisit funding options

The city of Mt. Pleasant is conducting a special census and is encouraging all of its residents to take part in the special survey.

The effort is being carried out after city leaders reached the conclusion that the national 2020 Census could have missed many residents during the federal government’s national decennial.

The current population from the 2020 Census shows 4,784, while the last special census reached 5,093. The projected population for this 2022 Special Census is 5,400, said Kat Collier, Mt. Pleasant’s city manager.

“So many state and federal funding opportunities are based on population," Collier told The Daily Herald. "So, if our population is not accurate, we are missing out on money this community needs."

In an effort to ensure the city is accurately represented and gets the state and federal funding it's allotted, the city has launched the “Together We Count” campaign.

Postcards get mailed to all residents the week of Jan. 17.

Reliant on data collected by the census, the state pays Mt. Pleasant approximately $150 per resident through its shared revenue program.

If the city’s total estimated population can be confirmed by an accurate census, Mt. Pleasant's government would receive additional money every year.

“That type of revenue to our city is critical for police, fire and roads," said Bill White, the city’s mayor. "It would allow us to make improvements, which we cannot budget for at this time."

The special census will be done in-house, utilizing city staff. Information will be collected over the next couple months.

In a special census, the only questions asked are: “How many people live in the residence and what are their names?” No further questions are included.

Residents can participate in the survey by filling out the required information on a website created by the city.

To complete the census visit, www.mpcensus2022.com .

“It only takes seconds,” Collier said. “All residents are encouraged to take a minute and go online to list their address and the name of everyone in the household.”

In addition, residents can call this information into (931) 379-1000 or email it to phenson@mtpleasant-tn.gov.

Residents can also visit City Hall to complete the survey.

“Just make sure you are counted,” Collier said.

