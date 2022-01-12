ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend Tribune announces change to Saturday print delivery

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqSiq_0djpn4tQ00

Responding to continued and rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the South Bend Tribune will change its print delivery frequency beginning Saturday, March 12.

The Tribune will end home delivery and store sales of the newspaper on Saturdays. Instead, subscribers will have access to a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, including news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.

The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week (Sunday through Friday), with a digital newspaper still available every day.

“Our commitment to local news has not changed. But the platforms on which people are consuming news continue to change, and we have to continue to adapt," said Alan Achkar, executive editor of The Tribune. "What was once just a daily newspaper has transformed to include a digital site, mobile app, social media platforms, multimedia and more.

“Our print newspapers remain an important part of our strategy," he added, "but we're making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format has additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of The Tribune will have access to all of the USA TODAY Network’s e-Editions, across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Tribune is part of the USA TODAY Network.

All print subscribers currently have full digital access, including the E-edition and unlimited access to all stories on The Tribune website. Subscribers also have unlimited access to obituaries, legal notices and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at The Tribune will not change as a result of this, nor will coverage of local news and sports.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We'll continue to evolve our business model, while making decisions that keep our loyal subscribers at the forefront,” Achkar said. “Our newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of our community. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local news with subscriptions and advertising.”

Current print subscribers can access their account, or activate a digital account and begin viewing the daily E-edition, here: https://accountmanagement3.southbendtribune.com/inssbt/home

Anyone with questions can call customer service at 574-235-6464, or email subscriberservices@sbtinfo.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
South Bend, IN
Business
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Newspapers#The South Bend Tribune#The Tribune
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Dems block Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked legislation from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to slap sanctions on businesses tied to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a win for the Biden administration, which believes such sanctions could damage relations with Germany. Senators voted 55-44 on Cruz’s legislation, falling short of the 60 votes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

924
Followers
542
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy