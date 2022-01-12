Woman dead after Pike County fire

PHELPS, KY (WOWK)—A woman is dead after a house fire in Pike County, Kentucky.

At around 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police responded to a residential fire in the Phelps community of Pike County. They found 65-year-old Teresa Fields, of Phelps, deceased in a residence on 5th Street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

