Woman dead after Pike County fire
PHELPS, KY (WOWK)—A woman is dead after a house fire in Pike County, Kentucky.STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter
At around 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police responded to a residential fire in the Phelps community of Pike County. They found 65-year-old Teresa Fields, of Phelps, deceased in a residence on 5th Street.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0