(Gill, MA) Will the Gill-Montague Regional School District continue to have a resource officer? That is the question being asked by the Gill-Montague School Committee and the Superintendent Brian Beck. At the school committee’s most recent meeting, those in attendance spoke positively regarding the position and of current School Resource Officer Dan Miner. The cost of the position and ethics of having an officer in the school have been a part of the discussion as well. The school committee has not said when it plans to make a final decision on the position.

GILL, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO