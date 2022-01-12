Local News Briefs: Park Distrist creates Conservation Kids Club

Kids Club starting Jan. 30

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valle Park District is starting a Conservation Kids Club, open to Muskingum County youth in kindergarten to 12th grade. The program is free.

Monthly meetings will be at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of each month at Mission Oaks Gardens Visitor Center, 1720 Euclid Ave. Activities can be done alone or with family. It will focus on science and natural history subjects. Program elements will include a mix of life skills, art, math and history. Registered participants will receive backpacks, art supplies and activity packets to take home.

The first meeting is Jan. 30. Call 740-455-8237 or email mlilling@muskingumcounty.org for more information or register at mvparkdistrict.org.

MU gets funding for memorial scholarship

NEW CONCORD — Muskingum University recently received a $100,000 grant from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation to establish the Austin E. Knowlton Endowed Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is designed to aid students majoring in science, technology, engineering or math or a related STEM field. It will be awarded annually and is renewable for four years. Preference will be given to full-time, first-year students from Ohio. Candidates meeting the criteria will automatically be considered upon admission.

Virtual food fair planned

ZANESVILLE — The annual Ethnic Food Fair at Zane State College in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be virtual on Friday. It can be viewed at zanestate.edu.

Chef Marco Adornetto will provide recipes and cooking videos created by culinary arts students. Demonstrations will include Soul, Italian, Indian and German dishes. A list of ingredients needed to cook along at home can be found at the college's website.

Scholarship awarded

ZANESVILLE — Cory Burkhart, a 2019 graduate of West Muskingum High School, recently won the $1,325 Bryce Wyatt Memorial Scholarship.

The son of David and Lisa Burkhart is studying psychology at Otterbein College. He was chosen to receive the scholarship based upon his school and community volunteer activities and a required essay explaining the importance of service.

The scholarship is available to a child or grandchild of a Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center staff member who is currently enrolled in an Ohio college or university.

Straker Foundation awards grants

ZANESVILLE — The J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation has awarded 15 grants in its Starting Out Strong 2022 awards.

Those receiving funding includes:

• $31,447.50 to Abbot Senior Living for thermostat replacement

• $10,300 to Careytown for STEM-centered after-school and preschool programs

• $16,520 to FUSE Foundation — Muskingum Starlight Industries for software implementation

• $19,821.66 to Helen Purcell Home for kitchen and Life Enrichment Center completion

• $19,918 to Homegrown Players for a mobile theater project

• $21,000 to Muskingum County Center for Seniors for refreshments and recreation

• $18,735 to Muskingum County Library System for meeting room technology upgrade

• $17,900 to Muskingum County Soil and Water District for a water quality bus trip

• $20,000 to Muskingum Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America for a technology upgrade

• $20,000 to Muskingum Valley Old Timers Association of Zanesville for baseball field repair and upgrade

• $18,0000 to Village of New Concord for meeting room technology upgrade

• $20,000 to Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce for a variety of projects, including supporting Emerging Leaders and upgrading communications technology

• $20,000 to West Muskingum High School for Digital Media Program support

• $6,180 to Zane State Cope Camp for bereaved children

• $20,000 to Zane’s Trace Commemoration for revival of community festival