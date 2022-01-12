ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

SCDOT preparing for winter weather impacts in the upstate and midlands

By Tim Renaud
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of winter weather across portions of the state.

Areas in the upstate and midlands are more likely to see some snow, ice, or sleet, while the Lowcountry and much of the PeeDee will see cold rain from a storm system that is expected to move across the region on Sunday.

State transportation leaders said they are prepared to “work around the clock” using all available resources to make sure motorists are safe when traveling on roads and bridges if winter weather does impact the Palmetto State.

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

SCDOT said its employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstates are a priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.

The department has about 2,500 employees preparing for the possible winter weather event. They said crews will deploy 60,000 tons of salt where needed along with over 525,000 gallons of salt brine and approximately 275,000 gallons of ice-breaking chemicals.

“SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions,” the department said.

The department also has contracts in place with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid any potential backups.

SCDOT encourages drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

