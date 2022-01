Patients are able to order “don’t weigh me” cards to take to the doctors in a move aimed at reducing anxiety and stress on a visit. The US group behind the initiative said being weighed and talking about weight “causes feelings of stress and shame for many people”. The cards say: “Please don’t weigh me unless it is (really) medically necessary.”It adds: “If you really need my weight, please tell me why so that I can give you my informed consent”. They have cards at my doctor’s office now to tell them if you’d prefer not to be weighed 😭😭😭...

HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO