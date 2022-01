The most recent component to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now on hold. Recently, the President said Head Start employees need to be fully vaccinated against the virus and students ages 2 and older need to wear masks. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and 23 other state attorneys general filed suit, saying the mandate would aggravate child care shortages and could lead to facilities either closing or reducing capacity. A federal judge in Louisiana agreed to a temporary injunction, putting enforcement on hold until further legal review.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO