Kansas budget proposal includes $600M rainy day fund, $250 one-time tax rebates

By The Associated Press, Ryan Newton
 1 day ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing that Kansas set aside $600 million of its surplus revenues in a rainy day fund and spend nearly $1.8 billion more in cash reserves on a host of one-time projects. The Democratic governor’s budget director on Wednesday outlined a proposed spending blueprint for state government through June 2023 to the Republican-controlled Legislature’s budget committees.

The projects Kelly proposed in her spending blueprint for state government through June 2023 included paying off bonds early and undoing financial maneuvers lawmakers did in previous years to deal with budget shortfalls.

She’s also proposing a one-time rebate of $250 to all Kansans who filed state income tax returns last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

