Presidential Election

Electoral Count Act faces fresh scrutiny from lawmakers ahead of 2024 presidential race

kosu.org
 1 day ago

A complicated election law, dating back well over a century, is facing fresh scrutiny from Democrats...

www.kosu.org

The Week

Trump's stolen election claims drive record fundraising in secretary of state races

Former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are raising the stakes in swing-state secretary of state races, with Democratic and Republican candidates alike pulling in record-breaking fundraising hauls, HuffPost reports. As President Biden pushes his voting rights bills in Congress and Republican-controlled...
MSNBC

GOP struggles to make the case against the Freedom to Vote Act

With the Senate poised to vote as early as today on voting rights, Senate Republicans have taken to the chamber floor, arguing that legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act is simply unnecessary. The American Independent noted yesterday:. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Tuesday that Democratic efforts to...
spectrumlocalnews.com

What is the Electoral Count Act and how does it work?

The Electoral Count Act is a law that cuts to the heart of American democracy: How to transfer power peacefully after a presidential election. And yet, the way it’s written, it’s barely comprehensible. “It does seem like gobbledygook, unfortunately,” said Edward Foley, who directs the election law program...
Florida Phoenix

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fox News

Reporter's Notebook: The Electoral Count Act, and how Congress may transform it

There’s an old saw about a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil – and consequentially spawning a tornado in Texas. One could argue there’s an equivalent of the "Butterfly Effect" in American politics. Consider the fact that Oregon, South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana sent disputed Electoral College ballots to Washington in the presidential election of 1876. Those controversial ballots from 1876 may have helped spark a riot at the Capitol 144 years later.
CBS Tampa

Biden, Harris Bring Push For Federal Voting Rights Laws To Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to voting rights. The two Democrats hope to re-ignite support for legislation currently making its way through Congress. Biden and Harris took the stage at the Atlanta University Center Consortium with their urgent message. “Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now. It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Biden said. As Biden put it, the next few days will mark a turning point in the country, when the federal voting rights bills...
Axios

Trump to elevate election deniers at Arizona rally

Former President Donald Trump announced guest speakers today for his Saturday rally in Arizona, and most of them share a common trait: they led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Why this matters: Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, is making his false claims...
kosu.org

Biden to call for changing Senate rules to pass voting rights

NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to detail the political challenges ahead for President Biden, who in a speech Tuesday will call for changing Senate filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation, even though he doesn’t currently have enough Democrats on board for the maneuver.
MSNBC

Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

The presidential election of 1876 set into motion a tradition that is now at the center of the January 6th insurrection. The election is the most disputed in U.S. history. The showdown between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden was rife with voter fraud, intimidation, and efforts to suppress the Black vote. Days before the inauguration, it was still unclear who would take the oath of office. Over the next 10 years, Congress eventually passed the Electoral Count Act, which was meant to set guidelines for how Congress settles a disputed presidential election. But the language is so confusing and vague that it leaves much to interpretation. So much so, that Donald Trump’s allies tried to use it to overturn the 2020 election.Jan. 9, 2022.
