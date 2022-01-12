ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson picked by pass rush-needy teams

By Charles McDonald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
With the regular season in the books, it’s time to start looking ahead to offseason and most importantly, the NFL Draft. All the teams that missed the playoffs have their draft position set, starting with the Jaguars at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This draft class is a lot different than the 2021 NFL Draft class. There’s a dearth of quarterback talent compared to last season, but teams looking for impact linemen have plenty of options towards the top of the draft.

This class may not have a super elite talent like a Myles Garrett or a Kyle Pitts, but there are plenty of prospects that should play at a Pro Bowl level early in their career.

Let’s take a first guess at what can happen in April (note: The order for the playoff teams has yet to be determined, so hat tip to Tankathon).

1

Jacksonville Jaguars: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars get Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is just scratching the surface on how dominant he can be. Thibodeaux can be an explosive, versatile addition to the Jaguars’ defensive line. He’d be a perfect building block for a new staff.

2

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions get a local pick to add to their pass rush. Aidan Hutchinson projects as a lead off pass rusher in the NFL that can win one-on-one matchups.

3

Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texans are just rolling with the best player on the board. When healthy, Derek Stingley looks like a shutdown cornerback prospect.

4

New York Jets: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are getting Carl Lawson back and now add a pass rushing prospect with immense upside in George Karlaftis to bolster their edge rush for the long term.

5

New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have Andrew Thomas locked in on the left side, here’s a running mate to really improve their offensive line.

6

Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers get their quarterback. Kenny Pickett is kind of like the anti-Sam Darnold, which is probably pretty appealing to the Panthers right now.

7

New York Giants (via Bears): David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have needed pass rush for what feels like a decade. Ojabo has speed off the edge the Giants are desperately lacking in their defense.

8

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

This Falcons regime has shown they don’t really care about traditional positional value so here’s a safety in the top-10 a year after taking a tight end in the top five. Kyle Hamilton is the best player on the board and would give the Falcons a young, extremely talented secondary duo with A.J. Terrell.

9

Denver Broncos: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos finally take a quarterback. Matt Corral has his flaws, but the Broncos love quarterbacks with flaws so he should fit right in.

10

New York Jets (via Seahawks): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets get another stud tackle to help protect Zach Wilson. Charles Cross can play left or right tackle in the NFL, giving the Jets two first round tackles on their rebuilding offensive line. Cross has the upside to be best tackle in the draft when it’s all said and done.

11

Washington Football Team: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington gets a tackle to give them a strong duo on the edges. Charles Leno Jr. and Ikem Ekwonu would give plenty of time to whoever disappoints at quarterback next season.

12

Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings need to upgrade their cornerback room so here’s a cornerback. See how that works? Andrew Booth can run with the best of them and would give the Vikings a physical corner capable of shutting down receivers in man coverage.

13

Cleveland Browns: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield appears to be in charge of the Browns so here’s a wide receiver to appease him.

14

Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens grab a tank of a nose tackle here that gives them a great chance to have a dominant defense again with players returning from injury.

15

Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins): Demarvin Leal, DL/EDGE, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Demarvin Leal is a raw player that needs to work on his technique, but he has all the tools to be an explosive, penetrating defensive lineman. Depending on how his team wants to deploy him, he can play inside or outside.

16

Philadelphia Eagles (via Colts): Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce won’t be an Eagle forever. Linderbaum’s athleticism fits well with what the Eagles are trying to run with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

17

Los Angeles Chargers: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers would love for Jordan Davis to be available here, but they can still grab an upgrade for the middle of their defense in Nakobe Dean.

18

New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints desperately need to add wide receiver talent this offseason. They struggled without Michael Thomas and now have a chance to grab a strong #2 receiver to pair with him.

19

Philadelphia Eagles: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles get an athletic cornerback to play across from Darius Slay with their original first round pick.

20

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers get an interior upgrade for an offensive line that sorely needs it. Najee Harris and the Steelers’ next quarterback would benefit from this.

21

New England Patriots: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots take a dice roll here. Jameson Williams is one of the most explosive players in the draft, but tore his ACL in the National Championship game. He’d provide speed the Patriots are missing at wideout when healthy.

22

Miami Dolphins (via 49ers): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have decided to stay on the Tua Train so here’s a big bodied wide receiver to make plays after the catch for him.

23

Las Vegas Raiders: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders get an athletic cornerback to pair with standout rookie Nate Hobbs for the long term.

24

Arizona Cardinals: Travon Walker, DL/EDGE, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have loved drafting versatile players in recent drafts and Travon Walker fits that bill. Walker played all over Georgia’s defense from nose tackle to edge rusher. He’s a physical player that should be able to find a role along the Cardinals defensive line.

25

Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals get a nice value here with Devin Lloyd falling into their laps. Lloyd would add a huge boost of speed and playmaking to a defense that has to play against Nick Chubb and Lamar Jackson four times a year.

26

Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills get a running back to add a physical element to their offense. Kenneth Walker kind of plays like a diet version of Marshawn Lynch, which would help Buffalo be less reliant on Josh Allen’s legs to convert short yardage for them.

27

Detroit Lions (via Rams): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions finally take a swing at quarterback. Ridder could end up being the steal of the draft. He’s a high-upside prospect that has experience working in an offense that asked him to make tough throws.

28

Dallas Cowboys: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker would be a nice fit at free safety for the Cowboys. If they’re able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Brisker can slide in as an immediate starter in his scheme.

29

Kansas City Chiefs: Drake London, WR, USC

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs offense could use a talented wide receiver to continue to bolster their offense. London has all the skills in the world, but is working his way back from an ankle fracture.

30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown out, Jahan Dotson in. A wide receiver with separation skills like Dotson is a good fit for Tom Brady and makes sense if they end up losing Chris Godwin in free agency.

31

Tennessee Titans: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in the draft, the Titans could use a high-upside tackle prospect like Trevor Penning to play across from Taylor Lewan.

32

Green Bay Packers: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers don’t have many needs, but they could use another young, cheap contract along their pass rushing front.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

