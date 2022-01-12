ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kenny Chesney Announces Lineup For 2022 Gillette Stadium Shows

By Paul Wolfe
Q106.5
Q106.5
 1 day ago
Kenny is bringing some big names in country music on the road with him this summer. Here's who will be opening at the home of the New England Patriots this summer. New dates are on the books for Kenny Chesney's 2022 tour, we were just waiting for a lineup. Well, it's...

q1065.fm

Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
