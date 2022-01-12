ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Supercopa de España: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the Spanish Super Cup

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday from King Fahd Stadium.

Barca is coming off a 1-1 draw in their last match in La Liga action with Granada and will be looking to get back to their winning ways and punch a ticket to the final. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is coming off a 4-1 victory over Valencia in their La Liga match. The Final will take place on Sunday and include either Athletic Bilbao or Atletico Madrid.

This will be a fantastic Super Cup Semifinal match, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action!

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

  • When: Wednesday, January 12
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Spanish Super Cup Starting Lineups

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, De Jong, Depay

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Spanish Super Cup Odds and betting lines

Spanish Super Cup odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Barcelona (+270) vs. Real Madrid (-110)

Draw: +280

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

CBS Sports

Tottenham vs. Chelsea: League Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

After winning the first leg, Chelsea enter this match with a 2-0 advantage. Tottenham couldn't lay a finger on them at Stamford Bridge but they do have a slim chance of advancing that will prevent Thomas Tuchel from rotating too much. Spurs have struggled to score multiple goals in games under Antonio Conte and will also be without Son Heung-Min which is quite the blow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte followed Tottenham ‘club line’ in dropping Tanguy Ndombele against Chelsea

Antonio Conte has said he was following the “club line” after he dropped Tanguy Ndombele for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.The Frenchman was absent as Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win on the evening and a 3-0 aggregate overall as they booked a place in next month’s Wembley final against Liverpool or Arsenal.Ndombele was booed off during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe after he took an age to leave the pitch when substituted and Conte has said the decision was made with the club to leave him out.The Italian told Sky Sports: “It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dusan Vlahovic: Fiorentina holding out for €75m amid Arsenal interest

Fiorentina are demanding the majority of their €75m asking price - just above £60m - for Dusan Vlahovic up front, potentially prohibiting a move to the Premier League this January.The Serbian international, who has scored 16 goals in 20 games in Serie A already this season, is one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Arsenal want to sign the 21-year-old this month, as they believe he can give them a pivotal push in the top-four race, and are willing to meet Fiorentina’s price tag so long as the Italian club compromise on the payment structure of the deal. Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
