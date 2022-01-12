Supercopa de España: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday from King Fahd Stadium.
Barca is coming off a 1-1 draw in their last match in La Liga action with Granada and will be looking to get back to their winning ways and punch a ticket to the final. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is coming off a 4-1 victory over Valencia in their La Liga match. The Final will take place on Sunday and include either Athletic Bilbao or Atletico Madrid.
This will be a fantastic Super Cup Semifinal match, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action!
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
- When: Wednesday, January 12
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Spanish Super Cup Starting Lineups
Barcelona possible starting lineup:
Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, De Jong, Depay
Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Spanish Super Cup Odds and betting lines
Spanish Super Cup odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Barcelona (+270) vs. Real Madrid (-110)
Draw: +280
We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
Comments / 0