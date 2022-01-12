ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valorant Act 4 kicks off with a new agent and battlepass

By Kyle Campbell
 1 day ago
Act 4 of Valorant is finally here, and with it comes a new battlepass, competitive season, and agent character.

The most exciting addition is, without a doubt, Neon — Valorant’s new high-speed agent, which we already outlined a bit last week. Her toolkit should shake up the meta in interesting ways; at least, that’s what everyone is hoping.

Of course, with Act 4 comes a new battle pass. This time, there are three new skin lines, including the Hydrodip Frenzy, Schema, and Velocity variants for several weapons. There are also new sprays, player cards, and gun buddies.

Finally, the new competitive season is rebalancing several aspects of Valorant. Several weapons like the Spectre, Ares, Guardian, and Bulldog had firing rates or bullet spread adjusted. Read the complete balance changes here.

Act 4 also got a fantastic new trailer which you can check out below.

Valorant is slowly but surely becoming one of the best multiplayer FPS games. It might even round out our best shooters of all time after a few years.

It’s an intimidating thing to pick up, though, so if you’re at all interested in Valorant but don’t know where to begin, check out our guide that breaks it all down.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

